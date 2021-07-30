DHEC: 1,392 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, two new deaths in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control released the state’s latest coronavirus numbers as of Wednesday.

DHEC reports 1,392 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, 811 probable cases and two additional deaths in South Carolina. This brings the state’s total number of confirmed cases to 505,676 with 8,731 total deaths.

Click here for a summary of cases by county.

DHEC says they received 14,761 molecular test results from the latest testing period, which yielded a percent positive rate of 12.5%.

According to the department, a total of 3,953,118 coronavirus vaccine doses have been administered to South Carolinians so far.

For the latest information regarding the COVID-19 pandemic in the Palmetto State, visit scdhec.gov/covid19.