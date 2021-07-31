Officers investigate suspicious death in West Columbia

WEST COLUMBIA (WOLO): A person is dead after a shooting Saturday afternoon.

West Columbia Police Officers say they received a call to the 800 Block of Osage Ave around 1:30 p.m. due to a shooting incident. When officers arrived on scene, they found one person deceased.

Officials say they have a juvenile suspect in custody on weapons charges at this time.

Police don’t believe there is any threat to the community, as it appears to be an isolated incident.

This is an active investigation, and we will continue to update as more information becomes available.