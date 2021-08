Artists from Transitions Homeless Center unveil artwork at CAE

1/2 IMG 1370 Artwork revealed at CAE Image: Matt Perron/ABC Columbia

2/2 IMG 1369 Artwork revealed at CAE Image: Matt Perron/ABC Columbia



COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Monday, clients of Transitions Homeless Center were on hand when their artwork was put on display just outside the food court at Columbia Metropolitan Airport. Artists we spoke with say this is their way of saying thank you.

If you would like to learn more about how you can help transitions, go to transitionssc.org.