Columbia PD actively investigates shooting injuring woman

CPD says they believe the shooting was an isolated incident

Columbia, SC (WOLO) _ The Columbia Police Department is actively investigating a shooting officials say took place around 9 P.M. Thursday night.

According to authorities they reported to to a shooting in the 2200 block of Waverly Street where authorities say they found woman shot. That victim has been transported to the hospital.

CPD says this appears to be an isolated incident that took place among acquaintances. Authorities say no suspects have been named, and no arrests have been made as of yet.

