Columbia police need help finding a missing man with a medical condition

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Columbia Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a missing 62-year-old man who traveled to the city by bus last week.

Investigators say Ronald Campbell, who has a medical condition, rode a bus to Columbia on July 27. When he arrived, authorities say he experienced a medical episode and was taken to a local hospital for treatment. Officials say he was released from the hospital the next day, and his relatives became concerned when they could not get in contact with them.

Authorities describe Campbell as a Black man with brown hair and eyes, stands at 5’07” and weighs about 180 pounds. Police say he was last seen wearing a blue shirt with blue jeans and black work boots.

If you know where Campbell is, call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC or submit a tip online to crimesc.com.