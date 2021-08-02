DHEC: 1,794 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, one additional death in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control released the state’s latest coronavirus data as of Saturday.

DHEC reports 1,794 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, 605 probable cases and one additional death in the Palmetto State. This brings the state’s total number of confirmed cases to 510,769 with 8,739 total deaths.

DHEC says they received 15,706 molecular test results from the latest testing period, which yielded a percent positive rate of 15.1%.

According to the department, a total of 3,980,394 coronavirus vaccine doses have been administered to South Carolinians so far.

For the latest information regarding the COVID-19 pandemic in South Carolina, visit scdhec.gov/covid19.