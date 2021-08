Irmo PD hosting National Night Out event at Irmo Community Park Tuesday

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO– The Irmo Police Department is hosting a National Night Out event tomorrow. The event is from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the Irmo Community Park on Church Street. You can enjoy food, games, music and giveaways!

Event officials say CDC guidelines will be followed. Social distancing is required, and masks are encouraged.