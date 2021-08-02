Restaurant employee arrested, accused of touching child inappropriately

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Richland County Sheriff’s Department says an employee at El Poblano Retaurant in Chapin is accused of touching a child inappropriately in the restaurant’s bathroom.

On Friday, deputies say they responded to the restaurant on Dutch Fork Road in Chapin after they received a report of an assault. According investigators, it is reported that the employee followed the child into the restroom and touched her inappropriately before she fought him off. Authorities say the girl called for her parent who rushed to the restroom.

Deputies say they obtained a warrant and arrested 18-year-old Mauel Cuim, who was seen on surveillance video following the child into the restroom. He is charged with criminal sexual conduct with a minor less than 11 years old, first degree and kidnapping. Cuim was taken to the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.