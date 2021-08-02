Saluda County deputies need help identifying suspect accused of convenience store robbery

Mike Olson

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Deputies with the Saluda County Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect wanted in connection with the robbery of a convenience store on Greenwood Highway.

Saluda Co County Line Store Robbery Suspect

Armed robbery suspect
Source: Saluda County Sheriff’s Office

Shortly after 8 p.m. Saturday, deputies say the County Line Store was robbed at gunpoint. Investigators say they have several items of physical evidence that they believe will lead to the arrest of the individual.

