DHEC: 1,651 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, two additional deaths in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control released the state’s latest coronavirus numbers as of Sunday.

DHEC reports 1,651 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, 414 probable cases and two new deaths in South Carolina. This takes the total number of confirmed cases in the Palmetto State to 512,440 with 8,741 total deaths.

DHEC says they received 20,910 molecular test results from the latest testing period, which yielded a percent positive rate of 19.7%.

For the latest information regarding the coronavirus pandemic in the Palmetto State, visit scdhec.gov/covid19.