Signs being installed for new “slowpoke” law going into effect this month

(COLUMBIA, SC) WOLO – New signs are being installed on South Carolina highways reminding drivers of a new law that goes into effect August 15.

Ahead of the new state law that goes into effect Aug. 15, SCDOT is installing “Slower Traffic Move Right” signs and is alerting motorists via electronic message boards. pic.twitter.com/j4CbLNFb1m — SCDOT (@SCDOTPress) August 2, 2021

The new law fines drivers $25 for continuously driving in the left lane without passing anyone.

Troopers say driving too slow in the fast lane makes the highway more dangerous. The law does not specify how slow is too slow but leaves that up to the discretion of the trooper.