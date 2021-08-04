Andrew Eyster returning to Carolina baseball for 2022 season

COLUMBIA (USC) – Gamecock senior outfielder Andrew Eyster announced today (Wednesday, August 4) that he will return to the Gamecocks for the 2022 season.

A three-year starter for the Gamecocks, Eyster has a .294 career batting average with 24 doubles, three triples, 25 home runs and 86 RBI. Last season, the Ocala, Fla., native had 11 home runs and 42 RBI. He had back-to-back walk-off RBI hits in wins over Clemson (Feb. 27-28) and was the SEC Co-Player of the Week on May 17 after going 8-for-12 in the Kentucky series, part of a three-game sweep over the Wildcats. Eyster had 16 multi-hit games and 12 multi-RBI performances in 2021 and had a game-tying home run in the 14th inning of the extra-inning win over Florida (March 26).

Eyster’s return comes on the heels of Julian Bosnic announcing his return to Carolina after being selected in the 16th round of the 2021 MLB Draft by the San Francisco Giants.