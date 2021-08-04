DHEC: 1,391 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, 13 new deaths in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control released the state’s latest coronavirus numbers as of Monday.

DHEC reports 1,391 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, 644 probable cases and 13 new deaths in South Carolina. This brings the total number of confirmed cases in the Palmetto State to 513,947 with 8,755 total deaths.

Click here for a summary of cases by county.

DHEC says they received 10,071 molecular test results from the latest testing period, which yielded a percent positive rate of 19.1%.

According to the department, a total of 3,995,400 coronavirus vaccine doses have been administered to South Carolinians so far.

For the latest information regarding the COVID-19 pandemic in the Palmetto State, visit scdhec.gov/covid19.