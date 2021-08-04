DHEC says the majority of those who died of COVID-19 in the state were unvaccinated

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control says they can not stress enough how important it is for everyone to get vaccinated. During Wednesday’s weekly meeting, health officials reported that of the more than 9,000 South Carolinians that have died from the virus, the majority were unvaccinated.

They continue to find most residents testing positive for COVID-19 are unvaccinated, and ending up in the hospital. If you still need to get your shot, DHEC is holding a vaccination clinic Thursday at Hyatt Park on Jackson Avenue from 1-5 p.m.