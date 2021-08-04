Kevin Harris on CFPA National Performer of the Year trophy watch list
COLUMBIA, S.C. (USC) — Gamecock junior running back Kevin Harris is one of 42 players earning a spot on the College Football Performance Awards (CFPA) 2021 preseason watch list for the National Performer of the Year Trophy, it was announced today.
The 2021 CFPA National Performer of the Year Trophy is a 22-inch K-9 optic crystal tower with eight-inch crystal football on top. All FBS players are eligible for the award.
The 2021 CFPA National Performer of the Year will be announced January 12, 2022.
Harris has been a popular preseason pick heading into the 2021 football season. His previous recognition includes:
- Maxwell Award Watch List
- Doak Walker Award Watch List
- 2nd Team College Football America Yearbook Preseason Dream Team
- Pro Football Network 3rd Team All-America
- Athlon Sports 4th Team All-America
- Athlon Sports 1st Team All-SEC
- USA Today 1st Team All-SEC
- Phil Steele 2nd team All-SEC
- SEC Media 2nd Team All-SEC