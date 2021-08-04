Kevin Harris on CFPA National Performer of the Year trophy watch list

COLUMBIA, S.C. (USC) — Gamecock junior running back Kevin Harris is one of 42 players earning a spot on the College Football Performance Awards (CFPA) 2021 preseason watch list for the National Performer of the Year Trophy, it was announced today.

The 2021 CFPA National Performer of the Year Trophy is a 22-inch K-9 optic crystal tower with eight-inch crystal football on top. All FBS players are eligible for the award.

The 2021 CFPA National Performer of the Year will be announced January 12, 2022.

Harris has been a popular preseason pick heading into the 2021 football season. His previous recognition includes:

Maxwell Award Watch List

Doak Walker Award Watch List

2 nd Team College Football America Yearbook Preseason Dream Team

Team College Football America Yearbook Preseason Dream Team Pro Football Network 3 rd Team All-America

Team All-America Athlon Sports 4 th Team All-America

Team All-America Athlon Sports 1 st Team All-SEC

Team All-SEC USA Today 1 st Team All-SEC

Team All-SEC Phil Steele 2 nd team All-SEC

team All-SEC SEC Media 2nd Team All-SEC