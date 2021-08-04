Richland deputies search for financial I.D. fraud suspect

The Sheriff's Department released an image of the suspect using the stolen card at an ATM

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Richland County deputies need you to keep an eye out for a woman they say is wanted for financial I.D. fraud.

The Sheriff’s Department says she withdrew 2-thousand dollars from a Navy Federal Credit Union bank account using a stolen I.D. on July 7th, 2021.

According to deputies, she attempted to make a second withdrawal the next day but was denied. Deputies say she’s driving a late 2-thousand’s silver ford explorer.

Take a good look at the image. If you have any information that can help deputies locate this woman or if you can identify her please call the Richland County Sheriff’s Department, or Crimestoppers at 1-888 CRIME-SC.