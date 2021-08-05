DHEC: 1,878 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, eight confirmed deaths in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)— The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control released the state’s latest coronavirus numbers as of Tuesday.

DHEC reports 1,878 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, 902 probable cases and eight new confirmed deaths in South Carolina. This brings the state’s total number of confirmed cases to 515,891 with 8,763 total deaths.

Click here for a summary of cases by county.

DHEC says they received 12,854 molecular test results from the latest testing period, which yielded a percent positive rate of 18.7%.

According to the department, a total of 4,006,495 coronavirus vaccine doses have been administered to South Carolinians so far.

For the latest information regarding the COVID-19 pandemic in the Palmetto State, visit scdhec.gov/covid19.