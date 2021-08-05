Triage tents go back up as COVID cases continue rising

By Zach Wilcox and WMBF News Staff

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – The COVID-19 tents at Conway Medical Center are going back up.

Crews started the process of putting up the tents on Tuesday.

CMC spokesperson Allyson Floyd said that patient loads have increased dramatically over the past few weeks, and the tents will help alleviate the patient load in the ER department.

Currently, the hospital has 27 COVID-positive patients, 11 of which are in ICU and six are on ventilators. Floyd said that of the 27 COVID patients, 23 are not vaccinated.