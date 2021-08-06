DHEC: 2,535 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, eight new confirmed deaths in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control released the state’s latest coronavirus numbers as of Wednesday.

DHEC reports 2,535 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, 701 probable cases and eight new confirmed deaths in South Carolina. This takes the total number of confirmed cases in the state to 518,480 with 8,771 confirmed deaths.

DHEC says they received 20,182 molecular test results from the latest testing period, which produced a percent positive rate of 16.3%.

According to the department, a total of 4,017,471 coronavirus vaccine doses have been administered to South Carolinians so far.

For the latest information regarding the COVID-19 pandemic in the Palmetto State, visit scdhec.gov/covid19.