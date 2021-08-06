SC Tax Free weekend begins today

From Friday through Sunday you can buy back to school supplies without paying the state's 6% tax

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — It’s officially the start of the tax free weekend here in South Carolina. This means that lengthy list of items your children need as they get ready to head back to the classroom can be checked off of your list for a bargain.

During the tax free weekend, Friday through Sunday you can get certain back to school items without having to pay for the state’s 6% percent sales tax.

There are several items that you can score big deals on including some clothing items, pens, book bags and notebooks and even some bedding and computers.

We have created a link to the SC Department of Revenue where you can see what items are on the list and the items you may have to pay full price for.

Click here to see the full list