DHEC: 2,467 total new cases of COVID-19, nine new deaths in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health released the state’s latest coronavirus data as of Saturday.

DHEC reports 1,852 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 615 probable cases, for a total of 2,467 cases in the Palmetto State. Health officials report eight new confirmed deaths and one probable death from COVID-19, making a total of nine deaths.

Click here for a summary of cases by county.

DHEC says they received 21,589 molecular test results from the latest testing period, which yielded a percent positive rate of 12.3%.

According to the department, a total of 4,051,892 coronavirus vaccine doses have been administered to South Carolinians so far.

For the latest information regarding the COVID-19 pandemic in the Palmetto State, visit scdhec.gov/covid19.