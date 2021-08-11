Armed robbery suspect turns himself in to Kershaw deputies

Image: Kershaw Co. Sheriff's Office

Kershaw Co., SC (WOLO) — A 22 year old man sits in the Kershaw County Detention Center awaiting bond after turning himself into authorities Wednesday August 11, 2021.

According to authorities, 22 year old Raquan Antrun Holmes is accused of robbing Dollar General store in Cassatt August 6, 2021 at gunpoint.

Officials say that incident has left Holmes facing a multitude of charges including, two counts of kidnapping, armed robbery, assault & battery high and aggravated nature, pointing and presenting a firearm, and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.