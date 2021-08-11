Consumer News: Serenade Foods warns of possibly contaminated chicken, pause on federal student loan payments extended and more

CNN– Serenade Foods is warning 60,000 pounds of its food could be contaminated. The USDA Food and Safety Inspection Service says frozen, raw, breaded and pre-browned stuffed chicken products sold at Aldi could contain salmonella. The products were produced on February 24 and 25. The agency is urging Americans to either throw the food away or return it to the store.

The inflation prices jump started by the pandemic are not going away anytime soon. The Bureau or Labor Statistics released the latest Consumer Price Inflation Report, and consumer prices rose 5.4% from last year. Used car and truck prices, however, gained just 0.2% in July after climbing more than 10% the month before in June.

Good news for millions of students still paying off their student loans, a pause on federal student loan payments has been extended again. The extension runs until next year. Mandy Gaither tells us what this means for students and why some say the extension isn’t enough.