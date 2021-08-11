DHEC: 2,560 new cases of COVID-19, 15 new deaths in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control released the state’s latest coronavirus data as of Monday.

DHEC reports 1,680 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 880 probable cases, making a total of 2,560 cases in South Carolina. DHEC says there were an additional 14 confirmed deaths and one probable death due to COVID-19, for a total of 15 deaths. In total, DHEC says there have been 648,508 cases made up of 529,198 confirmed cases and 119,310 probable cases since the start of the pandemic. Additionally DHEC says 10,007 South Carolinians have passed away due to the virus. DHEC says there have been a total of 8,823 confirmed deaths and 1,184 probable deaths from COVID-19 so far.

DHEC says they received 17,906 molecular test results from the latest testing period, which yielded a percent positive rate of 13.8%.

According to the department, a total of 4,066,294 coronavirus vaccine doses have been administered to South Carolinians so far.

For the latest information regarding the COVID-19 pandemic in South Carolina, visit scdhec.gov/covid19.