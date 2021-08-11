DHEC says they are seeing the second highest rate of daily COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– A discouraging milestone for South Carolina came Wednesday. More than 10,000 residents have lost their lives to coronavirus.

Officials with the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control say they are now recording the second highest rate of daily cases since the pandemic began. DHEC adds that they have never been more concerned for our state, and this could have been avoided if more people got vaccinated and wore their masks.