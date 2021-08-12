DHEC: 3,155 total new cases of COVID-19, 12 deaths in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control released the state’s latest coronavirus numbers as of Tuesday.

DHEC reports 2,181 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 974 probable cases for a total of 3,155 COVID-19 cases in South Carolina. DHEC says there were nine confirmed and three probable deaths due to COVID-19 in the latest reporting, for a total of 12 deaths. Since the beginning of the pandemic, DHEC says there have been 651,787 cases of COVID-19 and 10,019 deaths due to the virus.

Click here for a summary of cases by county.

DHEC says they received 19,126 molecular test results from the latest testing period, which produced a percent positive rate of 16.2%.

According to the department, a total of 4,075,076 coronavirus vaccine doses have been administered to South Carolinians so far.

For the latest information regarding the COVID-19 pandemic in the Palmetto State, visit scdhec.gov/covid19.