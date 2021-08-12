Gamecocks defensive back enters transfer portal

Gamecock defensive back Karon Prunty entered the transfer portal Thursday and has left the team, according to multiple reports Thursday afternoon.

Prunty joined the team this summer after transferring from Kansas, where he was an All-Big 12 Honarable Mention and a 247Sports True Freshman All-American in his first season with the Jayhawks.

According to his bio: Prunty broke up 10 passes, tying for the most among true freshmen nationally… held opponents to just a 38.5% completion percentage against him, which ranked seventh in all of college football, while not allowing a single touchdown… finished ninth among KU’s defenders with 26 total tackles, including 22 solo stops… recorded 1.0 TFL… started the season opener against Coastal Carolina at cornerback… registered four solo tackles and a pass breakup against the Chanticleers… recorded a pair of pass breakups at West Virginia… recorded six tackles, a new career high against Iowa State… had his first career tackle for loss at Oklahoma and broke up three passes against the Sooners … forced a fumble and intercepted a pass, both career firsts, in the final game of the season against Texas Tech… added four solo tackles against the Red Raiders.

The departure leaves a huge hole for an already thin Gamecock secondary.