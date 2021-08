Plane makes emergency landing on a highway in the Upstate

CNN– A plane had to make an emergency landing on a highway in the Upstate this morning. It happened on Union Boulevard near the Duncan Bypass in Union County. No one was hurt.

Emergency management says it was a private plane. According to flightaware.com, the plane left Myrtle Beach and was headed to Knoxville, Tennessee.

The plane has been towed away by a truck.