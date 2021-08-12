White House calling on members of OPEC to combat rising oil and gas prices

CNN– The White House wants the organization that oversees oil and gas policies to combat the rising prices.

The U.S. National Security Adviser released a statement Wednesday. In it, he revealed that the U.S. is discussing gas prices with members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, or OPEC for short.

As it stands, gas prices are at a seven-year high. AAA says the average price of gas is $3.19 as of Wednesday morning. The average one year ago was $2.17.