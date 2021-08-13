DHEC: 4,478 total new cases of COVID-19, 20 additional deaths in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control released the state’s latest coronavirus data as of Wednesday.

DHEC reports 3,585 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 893 probable cases for a total of 4,478 cases. DHEC also reports 15 new confirmed deaths and 5 probable deaths for a total of 20 deaths due to COVID-19. Since the beginning of the pandemic, DHEC says there have been 656,313 cases of COVID-19 and 10,039 deaths in the Palmetto State.

DHEC says they received 32,161 molecular test results from the latest testing period, which yielded a percent positive rate of 14.6%.

According to the department, a total of 4,087,836 coronavirus vaccine doses have been administered to South Carolinians so far.

For the latest information regarding the COVID-19 pandemic in South Carolina, visit scdhec.gov/covid19.