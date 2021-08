Gamecock offensive lineman enters transfer portal

A second Gamecock is entering the transfer portal this week.

Offensive lineman Jordan Rhodes entered his name into the portal, according to a spokesperson with USC.

Rhodes was a starter at guard in 2019, but then opted out of the 2020 season before rejoining the team. He was taking second-team reps during USC’s practice on Tuesday.

The news comes one day after Gamecock cornerback Karon Prunty entered his name into the transfer portal.