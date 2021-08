Former Gamecock tears ACL, out for season

A former Gamecock suffered a season-ending injury Saturday.

Richland Northeast grad TJ Brunson tore his ACL late in the Giants’ preseason game against the Jets. Brunson will now miss the entire 2021 season with the injury.

The New York Giants took Brunson in the seventh round of the 2020 NFL Draft. He made his NFL regular-season debut on Oct. 22, 2020 against the Eagles and played five total games in his rookie season, recording three tackles.