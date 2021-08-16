DHEC: 3,177 new cases of COVID-19, 19 additional deaths in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control released the state’s latest coronavirus data as of Saturday.

DHEC reports 2,541 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 636 probable cases for a total of 3,177 new cases in South Carolina. DHEC also reports 17 new confirmed deaths and two probable deaths due to COVID-19 for a total of 19 deaths in the Palmetto State. In total, DHEC says there have been 667,352 total coronavirus cases reported and 10,108 deaths due to COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic.

DHEC says they received 28,793 molecular test results from the latest testing period, which returned a percent positive rate of 14.5%.

According to the department, a total of 4,131,838 coronavirus vaccine doses have been administered to South Carolinians so far.

For the latest information regarding the COVID-19 pandemic in the Palmetto State, visit scdhec.gov/covid19.