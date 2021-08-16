Gamecocks keeping QB competition open with Doty out

The Gamecocks aren’t in a rush to name a starter in place of the injured Luke Doty.

During a press conference Saturday, first-year South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer told the media it’s an open competition between Jason Brown, Colten Gauthier and Connor Jordan while starting quarterback Luke Doty recovers from a foot sprain.

“We’re about competition… we play in three weeks, and there’s a whole lot to map between now and September 4,” Beamer said.

Brown is taking most of the first-team reps in practice, followed by Gauthier and Jordan.

Doty sprained his foot when he was accidentally stepped on by another teammate during Friday’s practice.