Gamecocks sell record number of new season tickets

South Carolina announced a school record for new football season tickets Tuesday.

Carolina fans have purchased 8,370 new season tickets for the 2021 season with three weeks remaining before the opening kickoff, set for September 4 against Eastern Illinois.

USC says Gamecock fans have been energized by the “Welcome Home” promotional campaign and throwback pricing which led to the record sales. The previous record for new season ticket sales in one season was 8,323 in 2019, and the “9-4 Challenge” is to reach 9,004 by the season opener.

Total season tickets sold for the 2021 campaign are approaching 40,000.