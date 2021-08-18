FBI Columbia Hate Crime Symposium cancelled due to COVID-19

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Due to the recent trends of the COVID-19 pandemic, FBI Columbia cancelled its Hate Crimes Symposiums scheduled in August and September. FBI Columbia was scheduled to come to the Cooperative Conference Center in Columbia on Saturday, August 28, before the all symposiums were cancelled. Additional symposiums were planned in Charleston, Greenville and Myrtle Beach.

To learn more about FBI Columbia, visit www.fbi.gov/contact-us/field-offices/columbia.