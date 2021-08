Former Gamecock signs with new NBA team

A former Gamecock is landing with a new NBA team tonight.

AJ Lawson is signing a contract with the Atlanta Hawks, a source tells ABC Columbia.

Lawson went undrafted out of South Carolina, and originally signed with the Miami Heat before landing with the Atlanta Hawks for Summer League. He averaged roughly 4 points per game this summer with the Hawks.

Lawson was a three-year starter at South Carolina and put in 14 points per game with the Gamecocks.