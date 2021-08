Gamecocks’ first official athletic matchup of school year postponed

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Due to bad weather in the Columbia area, the women’s soccer match between South Carolina and The Citadel scheduled for tonight has been postponed.

The two teams will try to reschedule the match for a later day and time.

The Gamecocks will now open the 2021 season on Sun., Aug. 22, at College of Charleston. Kickoff for that match will be at 7 p.m.