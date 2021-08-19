Pedestrian fatally hit by a vehicle on Park Lane Road in Richland

RICHLAND CO., S.C. (WOLO) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol says a pedestrian was killed after being hit by a vehicle on Wednesday.

Troopers say it happened on Park Lane Road near Over Pond Road.

According to investigators, the pedestrian illegally crossed the road and was hit by a 2008 Chrysler mini-van.

Authorities say the mini-van driver was wearing a seat belt.

The Richland County Coroner’s Office and Highway Patrol are investigating this incident.