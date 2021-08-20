SCDEW: Thousands more South Carolinians employed, compared to June

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– More and more South Carolinians are getting back to work. Friday, the Department of Employment and Workforce announced nearly 2.3 million people are working in our state, based on data collected in July. That is an increase of more than 10,000 from the previous month.

The state’s unemployment rate is now 4.3%.

Across the nation, authorities say the unemployment rate decreased from 5.9% in June to 5.4% in July.

Click here to see more information from SCDEW.