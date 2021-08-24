Gamecocks place four on SEC Coaches’ Preseason All-SEC Squads

COLUMBIA, S.C. (USC) — The University of South Carolina was represented by four players on the SEC Coaches’ Preseason All-SEC squads, the conference office announced today.

Senior defensive lineman Kingsley Enagbare was named to the first-team unit, while junior running back Kevin Harris highlighted the second team. Senior tight end Nick Muse and junior defensive lineman Zacch Pickens were third team selections.

The Gamecocks will open the 2021 season on Saturday, Sept. 4, when they host Eastern Illinois University in a 7 pm contest at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia. The game will be televised on ESPN+ and SECN+.

Kingsley ENAGBARE

EDGE | 6-4 | 265 | SR | 3L

Atlanta, Ga. (Hapeville Charter)

*2021 Rex Enright Defensive Player of the Spring

*2020 First-Team All-SEC (Coaches & Phil Steele)

*2020 Second-Team All-SEC (Associated Press)

*2019 Nutrition Award

A returning all-conference performer, “JJ” had a breakout season in 2020… has shown a knack for getting to the quarterback… naturally instinctive and athletic with an excellent skill set… veteran in the room, is learning how to be a leader and bring the younger guys along with him… was a standout in the spring, earning the Rex Enright Defensive Player of the Spring honors, as selected by the coaches… has appeared in 32 games, making nine starts… owns 17.0 career tackles for loss and 10.5 sacks… named to Athlon magazine’s and Phil Steele’s 2021 preseason All-SEC first team.

KEVIN HARRIS

RB | 5-10 | 220 | JR | 2L

Hinesville, Ga. (Bradwell Institute)

*2020 First-Team All-SEC (Associated Press)

*2020 Second-Team All-SEC (Coaches & Phil Steele)

*2019-20 SEC First-Year Academic Honor Roll

*2019 Strength & Conditioning Award

Junior running back who took the league by storm in 2020, earning All-SEC accolades after leading the SEC in rushing… has appeared in 16 games over his first two seasons, making 10 starts… has 206 career carries for 1,317 yards, 31st on the school’s all-time list… is the school leader in rushing average per carry at 6.4, among those with at least 1,000 career yards… has 19 rushing touchdowns, tying for 10th on the Gamecocks’ all-time list… is one of only two Gamecocks, along with Mike Davis, to own two carries of 75 yards or longer… owns six 100-yard rushing games in his career, including a pair of 200-yard efforts… named to Athlon magazine’s 2021 preseason All-SEC first team and Phil Steele’s All-SEC second team.

NICK MUSE

TE | 6-5 | 252 | SR | 2L

Belmont, N.C. (South Point/William & Mary)

*2021 Joe Morrison Co-Offensive Player of the Spring

*2020 SEC Fall Academic Honor Roll

*2019-20 SEC First-Year Academic Honor Roll

Tight end who is taking advantage of the NCAA rule allowing him to return for a fifth season despite never taking a redshirt year… joined the Gamecocks at the start of fall camp in 2019 following a transfer from William & Mary… is the Gamecocks’ top returning receiver and expected to play a significant role in the offense again in 2021… a willing blocker who has shown agility after the catch… sets the tone in the tight end room… coming off an outstanding spring in which he shared Joe Morrison Offensive Player of the Spring honors with Dakereon Joyner … has 47 receptions for 583 yards in two seasons at Carolina and 81 catches for 1,091 yards spanning a four-year career… named to Athlon magazine’s 2021 preseason All-SEC third team and Phil Steele’s preseason All-SEC second team.

ZACCH PICKENS

DL | 6-4 | 305 | JR | 2L

Anderson, S.C. (T.L. Hanna)

*2021 Most Improved Player of the Spring – Defense

*2021 Harold White GPA Award – Defense

*2020 SEC Fall Academic Honor Roll

*2019-20 SEC First-Year Academic Honor Roll

*2019 SEC Coaches’ All-Freshman Team

*2019 Freshman All-America Honorable Mention (PFF)

Third-year player who still has a tremendous upside… big and athletic… has worked hard on his technique… solidified his role as a leader of the unit in the spring… named Most Improved of the defensive players in the spring by the coaching staff… also garnered the Harold White GPA Award for the defense… expected to be a stalwart on the defensive line… earned Freshman All-SEC honors and honorable mention Freshman All-America accolades in 2019… has appeared in all 22 games over the past two seasons with seven starts… credited with 51 tackles…named to Athlon magazine’s 2021 preseason All-SEC fourth team and Phil Steele’s preseason All-SEC third team.

2021 Preseason Coaches All-SEC Football Team (* – ties)

First Team Preseason All-SEC

OFFENSE

QB

Matt Corral, Ole Miss

RB

Isaiah Spiller, Texas A&M

Tank Bigsby, Auburn

WR

John Metchie III, Alabama

Treylon Burks, Arkansas

TE

Jalen Wydermyer, Texas A&M

OL

Evan Neal, Alabama

Darian Kinnard, Kentucky

Kenyon Green, Texas A&M

Cade Mays, Tennessee

C

Ricky Stromberg, Arkansas

AP

Jerrion Ealy, Ole Miss

DEFENSE

DL

Kingsley Enagbare , South Carolina

Jordan Davis, Georgia

Zachary Carter, Florida

Phidarian Mathis, Alabama

LB

Christian Harris, Alabama

Grant Morgan, Arkansas

Will Anderson Jr., Alabama

DB

Derek Stingley, LSU

Kaiir Elam, Florida

Malachi Moore, Alabama

Josh Jobe, Alabama

SPECIAL TEAMS

PK

Cade York, LSU

P

Jake Camarda, Georgia

RS

Jerrion Ealy, Ole Miss

Second Team Preseason All-SEC

OFFENSE

QB

JT Daniels, Georgia

RB

Kevin Harris , South Carolina

Zamir White, Georgia

WR

Kayshon Boutte, LSU

George Pickens, Georgia

TE

Jahleel Billingsley, Alabama

OL

Ed Ingram, LSU

Jamaree Salyer, Georgia

Emil Ekiyor Jr., Alabama

Charles Cross, Mississippi State

C

Nick Brahms, Auburn

AP

Tank Bigsby, Auburn

DEFENSE

DL

DeMarvin Leal, Texas A&M

Ali Gaye, LSU

Trajan Jeffcoat, Missouri

Josh Paschal, Kentucky

LB

Henry To’o To’o, Alabama

Zakoby McClain, Auburn

Ventrell Miller, Florida

DB

Elias Ricks, LSU

Jordan Battle, Alabama

Jalen Catalon, Arkansas

Smoke Monday, Auburn

SPECIAL TEAMS

PK

Anders Carlson, Auburn

P

Paxton Brooks, Tennessee*

Mac Brown, Ole Miss*

RS

Ainias Smith, Texas A&M

Third Team Preseason All-SEC

QB

Bo Nix, Auburn*

Connor Bazelak, Missouri*

RB

Chris Rodriguez, Jr., Kentucky

Jerrion Ealy, Ole Miss*

Brian Robinson, Jr., Alabama*

WR

Ainias Smith, Texas A&M

Jacob Copeland, Florida*

Jermaine Burton, Georgia*

TE

Nick Muse , South Carolina

OL

Austin Deculus, LSU

Myron Cunningham, Arkansas

Luke Fortner, Kentucky

Nick Broeker, Ole Miss*

Brodarious Hamm, Auburn*

Ty Clary, Arkansas*

C

Michael Maietti, Missouri

AP

Ainias Smith, Texas A&M

DEFENSE

DL

LaBryan Ray, Alabama

Travon Walker, Georgia

Jayden Peevy, Texas A&M

Zacch Pickens , South Carolina

LB

Nakobe Dean, Georgia

Owen Pappoe, Auburn

Christopher Allen, Alabama

DB

Roger McCreary, Auburn

Alontae Taylor, Tennessee

Yusuf Corker, Kentucky

Leon O’Neal Jr., Texas A&M*

Lewis Cine, Georgia*

SPECIAL TEAMS

PK

Will Reichard, Alabama

P

Grant McKinniss, Missouri

RS

Kearis Jackson, Georgia