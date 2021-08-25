Former Gamecock running back out for season with injury

A former Gamecock running back is now out for the season.

Cowboys RB Rico Dowdle landed on the injured reserve before the season, according to the team. A hip injury will end 2021 for Dowdle, who was leading the team in rushing this preseason.

Dowdle is a second-year running back out of South Carolina, had 99 rushing yards on 22 carries.

According to NFL rules, players must be on the 53-man roster for one day before being moved to the IR-Return list.