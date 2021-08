12 US Service Members killed, others wounded in deadly Kabul Attack

12 US Service Members killed, 11 Marines and A Navy Medic say officials

ABC NEWS– Two explosions outside the Kabul Airport in Afghanistan have killed a number of U.S. Service members and a number of Afghans are also dead.

We are learning the US Embassy told Americans waiting to be evacuated to stay away Wednesday night- because of security threats.

ABC’s Elizabeth Schulze has the latest from Washington.