BBB warns of scammers during dontations to assist Afghans escape

What red flags to look for to make sure your donations don't get in the wrong hands

(CNN) — Donations are pouring in to help refugees escaping Afghanistan– but the better business bureau says scammers are taking advantage of people’s generosity during tragic moments like this one.

Mandy Gaither has more on how to make sure the charity you’re donating to is credible and make sure your money doesn’t fall into the wrong hands.