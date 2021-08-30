DHEC: 4,205 new cases of COVID-19, one additional death in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control released the state’s latest coronavirus data.

DHEC reports 3,710 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 495 probable cases for a total of 4,205 new cases in South Carolina. DHEC also reports one new confirmed death in the Palmetto State. Since the beginning of the pandemic, DHEC says there have been 730,685 coronavirus cases and 10,562 virus related deaths in the state.

DHEC says they received 41,229 molecular test results from the latest testing period, which yielded a percent positive rate of 11.4%.

According to the department, there have been a total of 4,305,250 coronavirus vaccine doses administered to South Carolinians so far.

For the latest information regarding the COVID-19 pandemic in South Carolina, visit scdhec.gov/covid19.