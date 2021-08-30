HUD Secretary Marcia Fudge joins SC leaders for roundtable at Segra Park
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– United States Housing and Urban Development Secretary Marcia Fudge is in Columbia. The secretary is here to highlight the importance of vaccinations and to discuss housing related issues. She is taking part in a housing roundtable at Segra Park.
Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin, House Majority Whip Representative Jim Clyburn, State Epidmiologist Dr. Linda Bell and other local leaders are also participating.
This trip kicks off the Biden-Harris administration’s tour to encourage vaccinations in five cities nationwide.