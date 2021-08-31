DHEC: 4,343 new cases of COVID-19, 37 new deaths in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control released the state’s latest coronavirus numbers as of Sunday.

DHEC reports 3,631 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 712 probable cases for a total of 4,343 new cases. DHEC also reports 29 new confirmed deaths and eight probable deaths due to COVID-19 for a total of 37 virus related deaths. Since the beginning of the pandemic, DHEC says there have been 735,287 coronavirus cases and 10,598 virus related deaths in the Palmetto State.

Click here for a summary of cases by county.

DHEC says they received 30,203 molecular test results from the latest testing period, which yielded a percent positive rate of 15.8%.

According to the department, a total of 4,313,939 coronavirus vaccine doses have been administered to South Carolinians so far. DHEC says 56.6% of eligible South Carolina residents have received at least one dose of the vaccine, and 47.6% of eligible residents are fully vaccinated.

For the latest information regarding the COVID-19 pandemic in South Carolina, visit scdhec.gov/covid19.