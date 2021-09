Bus driver hailed a hero after rescuing wandering toddler

The driver who was on his normal route saw the 2 year old walking down the street alone

(CNN) – A Virginia bus driver is being hailed as a hero. Authorities say the driver was on his normal bus route when he spotted a toddler alone on a busy street and stopped his bus to help her.

As Julio Avila reports, the driver says he’s just relieved that little girl is safe.