DHEC: 5,152 new cases of COVID-19, 86 new deaths in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control released the state’s latest coronavirus numbers as of Monday.

DHEC reports 3,554 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 1,598 probable cases, for a total of 5,152 new coronavirus cases in the Palmetto State. Additionally, DHEC reports 73 new confirmed deaths and 13 probable deaths due to COVID-19, for a total of 86 new virus related deaths in the state. Since the beginning of the pandemic, DHEC says there have been 740,634 coronavirus cases and 10,684 virus related deaths in South Carolina.

Click here for a summary of cases by county.

DHEC says they received 29,217 molecular test results from the latest testing period, which produced a percent positive rate of 17.3%.

According to the department, a total of 4,325,442 coronavirus vaccine doses have been administered to South Carolinians so far. DHEC says 56.7% of eligible South Carolina residents have received at least one vaccine dose and 47.8% of eligible residents are fully vaccinated.

For the latest information regarding the COVID-19 pandemic in the Palmetto State, visit scdhec.gov/covid19.