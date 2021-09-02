Anti-Defamation League says hate crimes went up at an alarming rate in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– One advocacy group claims there was an alarming increase in the number of hate crimes in South Carolina. According to the Anti-Defamation League, FBI hate crimes data shows a 93% increase in crimes based on factors such as race, religion and sexual orientation.

A spokesperson for the group says the statistics show the growing need for a hate crime law in South Carolina.

“The past few years have seen a tremendous surge in hate crimes across the South, but the spike in hate crimes in South Carolina is an important indicator of need in the state,” stated Allison Padilla-Goodman, ADL (Anti-Defamation League) Southern Division Vice President. “This data proves that South Carolina needs to pass a hate crimes bill urgently in the next legislative session, and we will be proudly working with the Stamp Out Hate coalition and community partners on ensuring the passage of a comprehensive hate crimes bill.”

Legislation was debated in the State House last year, but did not make the deadline. South Carolina is one of three states in the country without a hate crime law on the books.

You can click here to see the full data.